JAGG Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the JAGG ETF (Symbol: JAGG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.30, changing hands as high as $54.35 per share. JAGG shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JAGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JAGG's low point in its 52 week range is $53.38 per share, with $55.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.30.

