JAG Capital Exits Its Position in CyberArk (CYBR), Selling 49,000 Shares Worth $20 Million

Key Points

JAG Capital Management sold 49,331 shares of CyberArk Software in a trade worth approximately $20.07 million.

The trade represents an approximately 2.2% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

JAG closed out its position in CyberArk, selling all shares.

The position was previously approximately 2.2% of the fund's AUM, as of the prior quarter.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On November 10, 2025, JAG Capital Management, LLC reported selling out its entire position in CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), reflecting an approximate $20.07 million net position change, SEC filings show.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 10, 2025, JAG Capital Management exited its entire stake in CyberArk Software. The sale involved all 49,331 shares previously held, resulting in an estimated $20.07 million change in position value.

What else to know

The fund sold out of CyberArk Software, ending the quarter with zero shares. The top five holdings after the filing include:

NVDA: $72.52 million (7.94% of AUM)

MSFT: $61.59 million (6.74% of AUM)

AAPL: $57.55 million (6.30% of AUM)

META: $55.56 million (6.08% of AUM)

GOOGL: $46.29 million (5.07% of AUM)

As of November 10, 2025, shares of CyberArk Software were priced at $512.46, up 73.96% over the past year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Nov. 10, 2025) $512.46 Market Capitalization $25.87 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.20 billion Net Income (TTM) ($165,373 million)

Company Snapshot

CyberArk Software Ltd. provides privileged access management, identity security, and cloud entitlements management solutions, with a portfolio including Privileged Access Manager, Endpoint Privilege Manager, and Identity and Access Management as a Service.

CyberArk's customers include organizations in financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, telecommunications, and government agencies.

The company operates globally, delivering its solutions through a combination of direct sales, distributors, systems integrators, and managed security service providers.

Foolish take

JAG Capital Management sold out its entire stake in CyberArk Software, which is a significant move that's worth noting.

CyberArk has had a lucrative run lately, with its stock price soaring by nearly 386% over the last five years, compared to the S&P 500's 92% total returns during that period. So far in 2025 alone, the stock has surged by a whopping 54%.

In some cases, selling off a stock after a strong run indicates some profit-taking. However, when an institutional investor closes out its entire position, it sometimes means something bigger is happening beneath the surface.

The stock could be overvalued, for example, or perhaps sentiment toward the company is shifting after its acquisition by Palo Alto Networks earlier this year. Regardless of the reason behind JAG selling its entire stake in CyberArk, it's worth keeping an eye on future developments.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing required from institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Net position change: The difference in the value of a fund's holding in a security after buying or selling shares.

Stake: The amount of ownership or investment a fund or investor holds in a particular company.

Weighting: The percentage that a specific holding represents within a portfolio or fund.

Privileged access management: Security solutions that control and monitor access to critical systems by users with elevated permissions.

Identity security: Technologies and practices that protect user identities and manage access to systems and data.

Cloud entitlements management: Tools that manage and monitor user permissions and access rights in cloud computing environments.

SaaS-driven model: A business approach where software is delivered and accessed online as a subscription service.

Privileged accounts: User accounts with elevated permissions that can access sensitive systems or data.

Regulated industries: Sectors subject to government rules and oversight, often due to security or compliance requirements.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.