Jadex To Sell Lifoam Industries - Quick Facts

August 19, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Jadex Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Lifoam Industries, LLC to Altor Solutions, a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (CODI), for $137 million in cash. Lifoam is a manufacturer of temperature-controlled packaging products such as thermal shippers and refrigerant gel packs for healthcare, commercial and retail customers.

Jadex is a U.S.-based manufacturing and material sciences company. Jadex expects post-tax net proceeds from the sale to be used to pay down debt and fund investment in the remaining business.

