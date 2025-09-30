Jadestone Energy Swings To Pre-tax Profit In H1, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Singapore-based Jadestone Energy Plc (JSE.L), Tuesday reported pre-tax profit in its first half compared to a loss last year led by higher revenues.

On the London Stock Exchange, the stock is moving up 4.70 percent at 19.76 pence.

The company's pre-tax profit was $38.07 million compared to a loss of $29.13 million in the prior year.

The company reported net profit of $32.80 million from a loss of $31.12 million last year.

Earnings per share was $0.06 for the current period compared to a loss of $0.06 a year ago.

The company's revenue rose to $228.26 million from $185.06 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.