Jadestone Energy (AIM:JSE) Price Target Decreased by 19.19% to 54.40

The average one-year price target for Jadestone Energy (AIM:JSE) has been revised to 54.40 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 19.19% from the prior estimate of 67.32 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.69 GBX to a high of 81.90 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 124.34% from the latest reported closing price of 24.25 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jadestone Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSE is 0.00%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 153K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 110K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSE by 30.38% over the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

