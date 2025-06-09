Jade Unveils Promising JADE101 Preclinical Data For IgAN At ERA 2025

(RTTNews) - Jade Biosciences, Inc. (JBIO), on Monday announced the presentation of new preclinical data for JADE101, its anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody candidate for the treatment of IgA nephropathy or IgAN, at the 62nd European Renal Association or ERA Congress.

New findings presented during an oral session highlight JADE101's ultra-high APRIL binding affinity, prolonged half-life in non-human primates or NHPs, and deep, sustained suppression of disease-driving IgA — supporting its potential as a best-in-class disease-modifying therapy for IgAN.

JADE101 demonstrated femtomolar binding affinity to APRIL, approximately 50 fM, over 750 times higher than sibeprenlimab, a comparator late-stage anti-APRIL antibody.

In vitro assays showed potent inhibition of APRIL signaling through BCMA and TACI receptors and strong suppression of plasma cell proliferation and IgA secretion.

A single 30 mg/kg intravenous dose of JADE101 in NHPs resulted in a half-life of approximately 27 days — nearly four times longer than sibeprenlimab — and sustained IgA suppression for more than 100 days.

Even at a 4 mg/kg dose, JADE101 achieved deeper and more durable IgA reductions than both sibeprenlimab and its Fc-engineered variant at higher doses.

Subcutaneous dosing also demonstrated a favorable profile, with high bioavailability and a half-life exceeding 30 days after a single 100 mg/kg injection, supporting the potential for dosing every eight weeks or longer in clinical settings.

JADE101 was specifically designed to reduce the risk of high molecular weight immune complex formation, a known limitation of first-generation anti-APRIL antibodies, which may help avoid immunogenicity, tissue deposition, and rapid clearance issues.

A first-in-human study of JADE101 in healthy volunteers is expected to begin in the second half of 2025.

Interim biomarker-rich data anticipated in the first half of 2026 will inform dose and schedule selection for future patient trials in IgAN.

The data presented at ERA 2025 support JADE101's potential to provide durable disease control with infrequent, convenient subcutaneous dosing — a key advantage in IgAN, a chronic kidney disease typically requiring lifelong treatment.

JADE101 is being developed for the reduction of IgA levels and proteinuria, with the goal of preserving kidney function and improving long-term outcomes in patients with IgA nephropathy.

Jade Biosciences will host a conference call and webcast today, June 9, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. ET to review the JADE101 data presented at ERA 2025.

Currently, JBIO is trading at $7.47, up by 3.89 percent on the Nasdaq.

