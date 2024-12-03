News & Insights

Jade Gas Raises Funds to Boost Gas Production

December 03, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Jade Gas Holdings Limited (AU:JGH) has released an update.

Jade Gas Holdings Limited has successfully raised A$3.63 million through a share placement to accelerate its gas production strategy at the Red Lake gas field. The funds will be used to develop initial gas production wells, aiming to capitalize on the high local demand for liquefied natural gas. This strategic move positions Jade Gas to transition into commercial gas production and generate significant revenues.

