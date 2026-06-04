BioTech
JBIO

Jade Biosciences Prices $150 Mln Offering Of Shares At $15.00/shr; Stock Down

June 04, 2026 — 01:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jade Biosciences, Inc. (JBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, priced a public offering of 10 million shares at $15.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Jade from the offering are expected to be $150.0 million.

Jade's lead investigational candidate, JADE101, is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

The offering is expected to close on June 5, 2026, subject to approval conditions.

In addition, Jade has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Jade intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash and equivalents, to fund clinical trials, preclinical studies, and manufacturing in support of its programs, as well as for additional research and development activities, capital expenditures, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Jefferies, TD Cowen and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

JBIO has traded between $6.57 and $28.00 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $17.59, down 0.90%.

JBIO is currently down 7.02% at $16.35 in the overnight market.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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