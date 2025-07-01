Jade Biosciences Names Brad Dahms As CFO

(RTTNews) - Jade Biosciences, Inc. (JBIO), a biotechnology company, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Brad Dahms as Chief Financial Officer.

Dahms was most recently the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer of IDRx. Dahms had also worked at Theseus Pharmaceuticals as CFO.

On Monday, Jade Bioscience closed trading, 8.71% higher at $9.99 on the Nasdaq.

