Jade Biosciences (JBIO) Price Target Increased by 16.48% to 26.14

The average one-year price target for Jade Biosciences (NasdaqCM:JBIO) has been revised to $26.14 / share. This is an increase of 16.48% from the prior estimate of $22.44 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.37% from the latest reported closing price of $13.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jade Biosciences. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 22.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBIO is 0.30%, an increase of 148.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.56% to 44,561K shares. The put/call ratio of JBIO is 4.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairmount Funds Management holds 4,553K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,220K shares , representing an increase of 29.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBIO by 113.87% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,671K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares , representing an increase of 71.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBIO by 411.86% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,341K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company.

VR Adviser holds 3,220K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,641K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.