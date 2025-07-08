Jade Biosciences, Inc. to Participate in H.C. Wainwright and Stifel Biotech Investor Conferences

Jade Biosciences will participate in investor conferences to discuss its autoimmune therapies and upcoming clinical trials.

Jade Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for autoimmune diseases, announced its participation in two investor conferences. CEO Tom Frohlich and Chief Scientific Officer Andrew King will engage in discussions at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference on July 14, 2025, and at the 2025 Stifel Biotech Summer Summit on August 13, 2025. Both sessions will feature live webcasts and one-on-one meetings with investors. Jade is advancing its lead candidate, JADE101, targeting immunoglobulin A nephropathy, with a first-in-human trial expected later in 2025, alongside other pipeline developments. The company emphasizes that its forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could impact their future outcomes.

Potential Positives

Jade Biosciences will participate in significant investor conferences, enhancing its visibility and engagement with potential investors in the biotech sector.

Key executives are participating in discussions about the company's pipeline, showcasing leadership involvement and transparency regarding its development strategies.

The anticipated initiation of a first-in-human clinical trial for the lead candidate, JADE101, highlights progress in their pipeline and potential advancements in treating immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Jade is actively developing multiple therapeutic candidates, indicating a robust pipeline and commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements highlights the inherent uncertainties and risks associated with the company's future, indicating potential volatility in its business plans and projections.

The possibility that the clinical trial for JADE101 may be delayed or may not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy could negatively impact investor confidence and the company's reputation.

FAQ

What investor conferences will Jade Biosciences participate in?

Jade will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference and the 2025 Stifel Biotech Summer Summit.

Who will represent Jade at the conferences?

Jade's CEO Tom Frohlich and CSO Andrew King, BVMS, Ph.D., will participate in the fireside chats.

When is the first investor conference scheduled?

The first conference is the H.C. Wainwright Kidney Virtual Conference on July 14, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

What is JADE101 and its significance?

JADE101 is Jade's lead candidate targeting APRIL for treating immunoglobulin A nephropathy, with a clinical trial expected in late 2025.

How can investors access the conference webcasts?

The webcasts will be available on Jade's Investors & Media section of their website, with replays accessible for 90 days.

$JBIO Insider Trading Activity

$JBIO insiders have traded $JBIO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOM FROHLICH (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $44,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JBIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBIO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JBIO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JBIO forecast page.

SAN FRANCISCO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Biosciences, Inc. (“Jade”), (Nasdaq: JBIO), a biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.





Jade’s Chief Executive Officer, Tom Frohlich, and Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D, Andrew King, BVMS, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference on July 14, 2025, starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be available on the Investors & Media section of Jade’s website, with an archived replay accessible for 90 days following the event.





Mr. Frohlich and Dr. King will also take part in a fireside chat at the 2025 Stifel Biotech Summer Summit on August 13, 2025, starting at 7:30 a.m. ET.





Members of the Jade management team will host one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences.







About Jade Biosciences, Inc.







Jade Biosciences is focused on developing best-in-class therapies to address critical unmet needs in autoimmune diseases. Its lead candidate, JADE101, targets the cytokine APRIL for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy, with initiation of a first-in-human clinical trial expected in the second half of 2025. Jade’s pipeline also includes a second development candidate, JADE201, and an undisclosed antibody discovery program, JADE-003, both currently in preclinical development. Jade was launched based on assets licensed from Paragon Therapeutics, an antibody discovery engine founded by Fairmount. For more information, visit



JadeBiosciences.com



and follow the Company on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication, other than purely historical information, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the “safe harbor” provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to Jade’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future of its pipeline and business including, without limitation, the expected timelines for JADE101 entering the clinic, the potential of Jade’s product candidates to become best-in-class therapies and their potential therapeutic uses. The words “opportunity,” “potential,” “milestones,” “pipeline,” “can,” “goal,” “strategy,” “target,” “anticipate,” “achieve,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Jade will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Jade’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that the planned trial of JADE101 and any future clinical trials may be delayed or may not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy and the other risks, uncertainties and factors more fully described in Jade’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed on Form S-4, most recently amended on March 24, 2025 and declared effective on March 25, 2025). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Jade’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Jade does not undertake or accept any duty to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements. This communication does not purport to summarize all of the conditions, risks and other attributes of an investment in Jade.







Jade Biosciences Contact







Priyanka Shah





Media@JadeBiosciences.com





IR@JadeBiosciences.com





908-447-6134



