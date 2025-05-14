Jade Biosciences, Inc. Completes Reverse Merger, Launches Nasdaq Trading as JBIO, and Secures $300 Million Financing

Jade Biosciences completes reverse merger, raises $300 million, prepares for JADE101 clinical trials in 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Jade Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: JBIO), a biotechnology company focused on autoimmune disease therapies, has announced the successful completion of its reverse merger and its debut on Nasdaq, along with raising approximately $300 million in financing, which ensures operational funding through 2027. The company’s lead drug candidate, JADE101—a monoclonal antibody targeting APRIL for the treatment of IgA nephropathy—is projected to enter clinical trials in the latter half of 2025, with initial biomarker data expected by early 2026. Jade also reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025, including a net loss of $38.2 million and a cash position of $49.9 million as of March 31. The company is on track to advance its clinical pipeline and aims to deliver innovative treatment options for patients with chronic autoimmune conditions.

Potential Positives

Successfully completed a reverse merger and commenced trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol JBIO, which enhances visibility and access to capital markets.

Closed a significant financing round, raising approximately $300 million, providing a strong cash runway through 2027.

Lead candidate JADE101 is on track to enter first-in-human clinical trials in the second half of 2025, with interim biomarker-rich data expected in the first half of 2026, showcasing the company's proactive development pipeline.

Potential Negatives

Company reported a significant net loss of $38.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, raising concerns about financial sustainability.

Total liabilities increased to $139.8 million, indicating a growing financial burden which may affect future operations and investor confidence.

The company has high research and development expenses, totaling $20 million in the first quarter, which could create pressure to deliver results in a competitive market.

FAQ

What is Jade Biosciences' recent corporate achievement?

Jade Biosciences successfully completed a reverse merger and commenced trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol JBIO.

When is JADE101 expected to enter clinical trials?

JADE101 is anticipated to begin first-in-human clinical trials in the second half of 2025.

What financial milestone has Jade Biosciences reached recently?

Jade has raised approximately $300 million in financing, providing a cash runway through 2027.

What is the purpose of the JADE101 candidate?

JADE101 is developed as a treatment for IgA nephropathy, aiming to reduce disease-driving IgA levels.

What are Jade Biosciences' future plans for their pipeline?

Jade plans to advance its pipeline, including the discipline of JADE101 and the development of JADE201.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release







Completed reverse merger and commenced trading on Nasdaq as JBIO













Closed financing, raising approximately $300 million to date, providing cash runway through 2027













Lead candidate JADE101 expected to enter the clinic in second half of 2025, with interim biomarker-rich data expected in first half of 2026









SAN FRANCISCO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Biosciences, Inc. (“Jade”) (Nasdaq: JBIO), a biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, and provided a corporate update.





“The start to 2025 marked a defining period for Jade Biosciences as we successfully completed our reverse merger, commenced trading as JBIO on Nasdaq, and closed a significant private financing led by a premier syndicate of healthcare investors,” said Tom Frohlich, Chief Executive Officer of Jade. “With a strong balance sheet, we are well-positioned to advance our pipeline of potentially best-in-class therapies for autoimmune diseases. We’re especially excited to become a clinical-stage company later this year, with JADE101 on track to begin first-in-human studies in the second half of 2025. This represents a meaningful step toward delivering differentiated treatment options for patients living with chronic and underserved autoimmune conditions.”







Corporate and Pipeline Updates











Corporate











Completed the previously announced reverse merger with Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc., concurrently closed a private placement and began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol JBIO.



















JADE101: potentially best-in-class anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody for IgAN











First-in-human clinical trial anticipated to begin in the second half of 2025 with interim data expected in the first half of 2026. Anti-APRIL mechanism of action provides biomarker-rich data in healthy volunteers that is expected to be predictive of clinical efficacy and will define the dose and schedule designed to fully suppress APRIL throughout the dosing interval in IgAN patients.



















JADE201: a development candidate from the JADE-002 antibody discovery program











Nominated a development candidate from the JADE-002 program, named JADE201.

















First Quarter 2025 Financial Results











Cash Position:



As of March 31, 2025, Jade had available cash and cash equivalents of $49.9 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. On April 28, 2025, the Company completed its reverse merger and closed on approximately $205 million of gross proceeds in conjunction with the transaction. The Company expects this cash to provide runway through 2027.











Research and Development (R&D) expenses:



R&D expenses totaled $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. These expenses include $1.7 million of non-cash stock-based compensation. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company incurred $10.0 million in development of JADE101 excluding personnel-related charges.











General and Administrative (G&A) expenses:



G&A expenses totaled $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. These expenses include $1.7 million of personnel-related costs, including $0.7 million of non-cash stock-based compensation related to equity awards to employees and service providers, and $1.5 million for professional, consulting, and other costs to operate a public company and support R&D activities.











Other expense:



Other expense, net for the first quarter of 2025 was $14.8 million. This reflects $15.4 million of expense on the change in fair value of convertible notes before their conversion to common stock, partially offset by interest earned on the Company’s investment in money market funds of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2025.







Other expense, net for the first quarter of 2025 was $14.8 million. This reflects $15.4 million of expense on the change in fair value of convertible notes before their conversion to common stock, partially offset by interest earned on the Company’s investment in money market funds of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2025.





Net loss:



Net loss totaled $38.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation of $2.4 million.











Shares Outstanding:



Subsequent to the merger, Jade has approximately 40,002,173 shares of common stock and common stock equivalents issued and outstanding, and 12,622,000 shares of common stock underlying Company Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding.

















About JADE101







JADE101 is an investigational anti-APRIL (A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand) monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a chronic autoimmune kidney disease characterized by the deposition of pathogenic IgA-containing immune complexes in the kidneys. These deposits can lead to proteinuria, declining kidney function, and potentially end-stage kidney disease requiring dialysis or transplantation. By targeting APRIL, a protein involved in the overproduction of IgA, JADE101 aims to reduce the levels of disease-driving IgA, decrease proteinuria, and preserve kidney function. Engineered with half-life extension technology, JADE101 is designed for dosing at intervals of at least eight weeks, offering the potential for durable clinical activity and improved patient convenience, particularly important for a condition often diagnosed in young adulthood and potentially requiring life-long treatment.







About Jade Biosciences, Inc.







Jade Biosciences is focused on developing best-in-class therapies to address critical unmet needs in autoimmune diseases. Its lead candidate, JADE101, targets the cytokine APRIL for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy, with initiation of a first-in-human clinical trial expected in the second half of 2025. Jade’s pipeline also includes a second development candidate, JADE201, and an undisclosed antibody discovery program, JADE-003, both currently in preclinical development. Jade was launched based on assets licensed from Paragon Therapeutics, an antibody discovery engine founded by Fairmount. For more information, visit





JadeBiosciences.com





and follow the Company on





LinkedIn





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication, other than purely historical information, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the "safe harbor" provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to Jade’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future of its pipeline and business including, without limitation, Jade’s ability to achieve the expected benefits or opportunities with respect to JADE101, JADE201 and the JADE-003 program, including the expected timelines for JADE101 entering the clinic and interim data from such trial, the potential for such data to be predictive of clinical efficacy and to define a dose and schedule to fully suppress APRIL throughout the dosing interval in IgAN patients, the potential of Jade’s product candidates to become best-in-class therapies and the potential for Jade’s cash to provide runway through 2027. The words "opportunity," "potential," "milestones," "pipeline," "can," "goal," "strategy," "target," "anticipate," "achieve," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "plan," "possible," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Jade will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Jade's control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that the planned trial of JADE101 and any future clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy; Jade may experience unanticipated costs, difficulties or delays in the product development process; Jade’s product candidates may fail in development, may not receive required regulatory approvals, or may be delayed to a point where they are not commercially viable; regulatory agencies may impose additional requirements or delay the initiation of clinical trials; risks associated with Jade’s dependence on third-party vendors for the development, manufacture and supply of JADE101; and the other risks, uncertainties and factors more fully described in Jade’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including its definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed on Form S-4, most recently amended on March 24, 2025 and declared effective on March 25, 2025), as well as risk factors associated with companies, such as Jade, that operate in the biopharma industry. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Jade's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Jade does not undertake or accept any duty to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements. This communication does not purport to summarize all of the conditions, risks and other attributes of an investment in Jade.







Jade Biosciences Contacts









Media







Priyanka Shah





Email:





Media@JadeBiosciences.com









Phone: 908-447-6134







Investors







Email:





IR@JadeBiosciences.com























JADE BIOSCIENCES, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS













(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





































Three Months Ended March 31, 2025











Operating expenses:

















Research and development(1)









$





20,023













General and administrative(2)













3,361













Total operating expenses













23,384













Loss from operations













(23,384





)









Other income (expense)

















Interest income













615













Change in fair value of Convertible Notes payable(3)













(15,400





)









Total other expense, net













(14,785





)









Net loss and comprehensive loss













(38,169





)









Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted









$





(12.10





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted













3,155,500





























(1) Includes related party amount of $7.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.









(2) Includes related party amount of $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.









(3) Includes related party amount of $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.























JADE BIOSCIENCES, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(In thousands, except share amounts)





































































March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024











Cash and cash equivalents









$





49,929













$





69,386













Other assets













6,395

















3,413













Total assets









$





56,324













$





72,799





































Total liabilities









$





139,832













$





119,596













Total convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit













(83,508





)













(46,797





)









Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit









$





56,324













$





72,799











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.