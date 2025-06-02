Jade Biosciences Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data on JADE101 at 62nd European Renal Association Congress

Jade Biosciences will present preclinical data on JADE101 for IgA nephropathy at the ERA Congress on June 6, 2025.

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Biosciences, Inc. (“Jade”) (Nasdaq: JBIO), a biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced new preclinical data on JADE101, its anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN), will be presented in an oral session during the 62nd European Renal Association (ERA) Congress, taking place in Vienna from June 4-7, 2025.





The presentation, titled “Discovery and Characterization of JADE101, an Ultra-High Affinity, Half-Life Extended Anti-APRIL Monoclonal Antibody for the Treatment of IgAN,



”



will be delivered during the Focused Oral Session on Glomerular and Tubulo-Interstitial Diseases.





Session Title:









Session Title:



Glomerular and Tubulo-interstitial Diseases



Glomerular and Tubulo-interstitial Diseases





Presenter:



Erin Filbert, Executive Director, Head of Research and Translational Medicine, Jade Biosciences



Erin Filbert, Executive Director, Head of Research and Translational Medicine, Jade Biosciences





Presentation Type:



Focused Oral



Focused Oral





Room:



Focused Oral Room 2



Focused Oral Room 2





Date and Time:



Friday, June 6, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. CET













Conference Call and Webcast











Jade Biosciences will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the new JADE101 data presented at the 62nd ERA Congress.





Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the live webcast and may register on the “Events and Presentations” page of the company’s website at





JadeBiosciences.com





. To join the live conference call, participants must register





here





. Upon registering, you will receive dial-in details and a unique PIN to access the call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Jade website shortly after the call concludes.







About JADE101







JADE101 is an investigational anti-APRIL (A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand) monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a chronic autoimmune kidney disease characterized by the deposition of pathogenic IgA-containing immune complexes in the kidneys. These deposits can lead to proteinuria, declining kidney function, and potentially end-stage kidney disease requiring dialysis or transplantation. By targeting APRIL, a protein involved in the overproduction of IgA, JADE101 aims to reduce the levels of disease-driving IgA, decrease proteinuria, and preserve kidney function. Engineered with half-life extension technology, JADE101 is designed for dosing at intervals of at least eight weeks, offering the potential for durable clinical activity and improved patient convenience, particularly important for a condition often diagnosed in young adulthood and potentially requiring life-long treatment.







About Jade Biosciences, Inc.







Jade Biosciences is focused on developing best-in-class therapies to address critical unmet needs in autoimmune diseases. Its lead candidate, JADE101, targets the cytokine APRIL for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy, with initiation of a first-in-human clinical trial expected in the second half of 2025. Jade’s pipeline also includes a second development candidate, JADE201, and an undisclosed antibody discovery program, JADE-003, both currently in preclinical development. Jade was launched based on assets licensed from Paragon Therapeutics, an antibody discovery engine founded by Fairmount. For more information, visit





JadeBiosciences.com





and follow the Company on





LinkedIn





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication, other than purely historical information, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the "safe harbor" provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to Jade’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future of its pipeline and business including, without limitation, Jade’s ability to achieve the expected benefits or opportunities with respect to JADE101, JADE201 and the JADE-003 program, including the expected timelines for JADE101 entering the clinic and the potential of Jade’s product candidates to become best-in-class therapies. The words "opportunity," "potential," "milestones," "pipeline," "can," "goal," "strategy," "target," "anticipate," "achieve," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "plan," "possible," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Jade will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Jade's control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that the planned trial of JADE101 and any future clinical trials may be delayed or may not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy; and the other risks, uncertainties and factors more fully described in Jade’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed on Form S-4, most recently amended on March 24, 2025 and declared effective on March 25, 2025) and the Form 8-K filed on May 14, 2025. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Jade's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Jade does not undertake or accept any duty to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements. This communication does not purport to summarize all of the conditions, risks and other attributes of an investment in Jade.







Jade Biosciences Contacts









Media







Priyanka Shah





Email:





Media@JadeBiosciences.com









Phone: 908-447-6134







Investors







Email:





IR@JadeBiosciences.com







