Jacobson Pharma’s Strategic Share Transaction Unveiled

November 11, 2024 — 09:38 am EST

Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited (HK:2633) has released an update.

Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited has announced a connected transaction involving the sale and purchase of shares in Li Chung Shing Tong (Holdings) Limited. Po Chai Herbal and PCHT, subsidiaries of JBM, will sell a total of 100,500 shares to Europharm, a subsidiary of Jacobson, for HK$46.23 million. This transaction reflects strategic intra-group asset management within the company’s subsidiaries.

