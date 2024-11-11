Jacobson Pharma’s Strategic Share Transaction Unveiled

Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited (HK:2633) has released an update.

Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited has announced a connected transaction involving the sale and purchase of shares in Li Chung Shing Tong (Holdings) Limited. Po Chai Herbal and PCHT, subsidiaries of JBM, will sell a total of 100,500 shares to Europharm, a subsidiary of Jacobson, for HK$46.23 million. This transaction reflects strategic intra-group asset management within the company’s subsidiaries.

