Jacobson Pharma Expects Significant Profit Growth

Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited has announced a positive profit alert, expecting over a 40% increase in profit from continuing operations for the six months ending September 2024. This boost is driven by robust performance in its generic drug sector and successful new product launches. However, a slight decrease in profit attributable to equity shareholders is anticipated due to changes in the consolidation of JBM Healthcare Limited.

