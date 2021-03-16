Jacobs Wins West Desert Test Center Mission Support Services Contract - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Jacobs (J) announced Tuesday that it was awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee mission support services contract to support the West Desert Test Center (WDTC) at Dugway Proving Ground (DPG), Utah.

The DPG contract for US Army's mission and installation contracting command has an anticipated value of more than $60 million over a five-year period of performance.

As the nation's leading test center for chemical and biological defense capabilities, DPG leads the United States' global preparedness and response capabilities for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosive (CBRNE) threats.

Through this mission support contract, Jacobs will provide subject matter expertise and technical and operations support across a spectrum of CBRNE defense capabilities and activities, including field range testing for the detection and defeat of chemical, biological, and radiological agents, pollutants, or stimulants.

It will also provide laboratory testing and evaluation of technology, tools, and systems to detect and identify weapons of mass destruction and evaluation of the functionality of field-deployable detection, dissemination and decontamination systems and war-fighter personal protective equipment

Further, it will provide field deployment and testing of wireless communications systems to mobilize and modernize data collection in critical CBRNE incident environments. Also, Jacobs will facilitate the execution of CBRNE incident training and live and constructive field exercises for all military branches, civilian first-responder teams, and allied foreign partners.

