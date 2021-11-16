Markets
J

Jacobs Wins US Department Of State OBO Support Contract Valued Up To $250 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) on Tuesday said that it has been chosen for a third consecutive architecture and engineering support services contract to continue supporting the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO). OBO estimates this Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract value up to $250 million over five years.

The contract involves providing program-level process and procedure improvement support, existing facilities surveys and analyses, and other project-specific support such as master plans, security mitigation studies, site expansion studies, project phasing analysis and historic structures surveys.

Shares of Jacob's Engineering Group are trading in pre-market at $146.00, up $0.56 or 0.39 percent from previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

J

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular