Jacobs Wins US Department Of State OBO Support Contract Valued Up To $250 Mln

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) on Tuesday said that it has been chosen for a third consecutive architecture and engineering support services contract to continue supporting the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO). OBO estimates this Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract value up to $250 million over five years.

The contract involves providing program-level process and procedure improvement support, existing facilities surveys and analyses, and other project-specific support such as master plans, security mitigation studies, site expansion studies, project phasing analysis and historic structures surveys.

Shares of Jacob's Engineering Group are trading in pre-market at $146.00, up $0.56 or 0.39 percent from previous close.

