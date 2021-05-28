Jacobs Wins Idaho Cleanup Project Worth $6.4 Bln

Markets
(RTTNews) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Friday said it secured a $6.4 billion contract for the Idaho Cleanup Project at the Idaho National Laboratory. The contract will be awarded over a period of the 10-year period.

Jacobs will support U.S. Department of Energy and would use its technology-driven solutions to reduce the environmental legacy of the Cold War, support high-quality jobs in the region and protect the Snake River Plain Aquifer, a critical element of Idaho's agricultural industry.

