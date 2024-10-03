Jacobs Wins 5-Year California Wastewater Infrastructure Contract

Jacobs Solutions, Inc. J received a new five-year contract to provide digital and data-driven solutions to Lincoln-Sewer Management District 1 Wastewater Authority (LiSWA).



Per the deal, Jacobs will provide operations and maintenance services to LiSWA's wastewater treatment and reclamation facility. It will enhance the facility's biosolids management processing and storage capacity. Also, it will investigate to expand the capacity of the existing biosolids drying greenhouses to further strengthen the resiliency of operations.



Jacobs’ design-build and operations management and facilities services unit will help LiSWA streamline the wastewater treatment and reclamation facility's operations with J’s innovative Digital OneWater suite of solutions.



LiSWA is a joint power authority between the City of Lincoln and Placer County in California.

Jacobs’ Solid Project Execution Bodes Well

Jacobs' ability to execute projects efficiently has played a pivotal role in driving the company's performance in recent quarters. The continuous success in securing new contracts stands as evidence of this proficiency.



J has supported some of California’s largest critical infrastructure projects. Some of these are the Pure Water Project for Las Virgenes-Triunfo; the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES) to establish a statewide hydrogen hub; Los Angeles World Airports Capital Improvement Program; the award-winning Los Angeles Federal Courthouse; Delta Conveyance Project; the Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project and the Port of San Francisco Waterfront Resilience Program.



The solid project execution efforts are supported by its ongoing backlog growth. At the fiscal third-quarter end, the company reported a backlog of $30.6 billion, up from $28.9 billion a year ago. Book-to-bill was 1.29x at the third quarter of fiscal 2024-end. This reflects persistent solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services.



People & Places Solutions’ backlog was $19.28 billion, up from $17.5 billion reported in the year-ago period. The backlog at the Critical Mission Solutions segment was $8.45 billion, up from $8.1 billion a year ago.

J’s Stock Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have lost 2.4% in the past three months against the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 3.6% growth. The stock plunged recently after it announced the completion of the spin-off of its Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber & Intelligence government services businesses and its merger with Amentum Parent Holdings LLC. The merged company has formed an independent, publicly traded company named Amentum Holdings, Inc.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

That said, Jacobs is expected to benefit from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition, national security and a potential super-cycle in global supply-chain investments.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Business Services sector are:



Docusign Inc. DOCU flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. It has an earnings growth expectation of 15.8% for the current year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DOCU delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average.



Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has an earnings growth expectation of 161.1% for the current year.



BYRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 324.2%, on average.



AppLovin Corporation APP sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. It has an earnings growth expectation of 253.1% for the current year.



APP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.1%, on average.

