Jacobs Wins a $137M Contract for the Rebuild USVI Initiative

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J has been selected to offer program management services by the Virgin Islands Public Finance Authority for the "Rebuild USVI" initiative.



Jacobs' track record of efficiently and seamlessly fulfilling projects surrounding critical infrastructure rebuilding following severe weather events paves the path for this new contract win.

Jacobs’ Responsibilities for the New Project

Simultaneously working with the U.S. Virgin Islands' Super Project Management Office, Jacobs will be working on critical infrastructure projects, including hospitals, schools, transit corridors, power, water and wastewater utilities. The company will also offer advisory and consulting services, including areas of future project planning, environmental management, logistics, supply chain and workforce challenges.



This three-year contract from the Virgin Islands Public Finance Authority holds a value of $137 million.

Jacobs’ Backlog Strength Supporting Its Growth Trend

Jacobs’ efficient project execution has increased the demand for its consulting services in various sectors, including infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences. The company’s ongoing contract wins are a testimony to the fact.



At the fiscal first-quarter 2025-end, the backlog of $21.8 billion was up 18.9% from $18.35 billion on a year-over-year basis. The uptrend was primarily driven by strong project wins, especially across its key end markets, including Water and Environmental, Life Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing, and Critical Infrastructure. With strong new sales and potential business prospects, Jacobs expects a positive outlook for many of the industry groups and sectors in which its clients operate.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

J stock has trended down 12% year to date compared to the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 26.3% decline. Despite the ongoingglobal marketuncertainties, the company is expected to continue benefiting from strong trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition and national security in the upcoming period.

