Jacobs Wins 10-Year Contract for Advanced Water Purification Project

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J recently secured a 10-year contract with Soquel Creek Water District (SqCWD) to operate and maintain an advanced water purification facility. This facility, a cornerstone of SqCWD’s Pure Water Soquel program, is designed to address critical water sustainability challenges in Santa Cruz County, CA. With a focus on groundwater replenishment and combating seawater intrusion, this initiative underscores Jacobs' strategic involvement in the growing water reuse sector.

Jacobs’ Efforts in Enhancing California's Water Security

As California faces ongoing drought and water shortages, projects like Pure Water Soquel are essential in securing sustainable water sources. The new facility, operated by Jacobs, treats municipal secondary effluent through a three-step purification process involving ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and ultraviolet light with hydrogen peroxide. This process replenishes the county’s main water source — the Santa Cruz Mid-County Groundwater Basin — while simultaneously reducing ocean discharge by 25%.



The importance of this contract for Jacobs lies not only in its scope but also in its alignment with the company's expertise in water management. With rising demand for water reuse solutions amid climate change, Jacobs is positioned to play a crucial role in helping communities like Santa Cruz secure their water future.

Jacobs’ Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Operations

Jacobs has been involved in this project since 2020, offering operational and maintenance consulting services. Under this new long-term contract, Jacobs will leverage its advanced Digital OneWater platform, including a digital twin of the facility. This technology simulates various operational scenarios to enhance efficiency and minimize the use of energy and chemicals, ultimately improving plant performance and lowering risks.



As more communities seek resilient solutions to water scarcity, Jacobs' collaboration with SqCWD showcases how innovation and expertise in infrastructure can address pressing environmental challenges. With this project and others across California, Jacobs continues to expand its footprint in critical infrastructure, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable water management solutions.



Jacobs and other companies like AECOM ACM, Quanta Services, Inc. PWR, KBR, Inc. KBR are expected to benefit from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition, national security and a potential super-cycle in global supply chain investments.

A Brief Discussion of the Above-Mentioned Stocks

AECOM: ACM is capitalizing on strong infrastructure demand both domestically and internationally. It saw robust organic growth in net service revenue across all reportable segments during the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Additionally, management's emphasis on optimizing its operating model and driving digital innovation bodes well for future growth. As a result of these positive trends, AECOM has raised its earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted EBITDA outlook for fiscal 2024.



Quanta: The company has benefited from sustained demand for infrastructure services, particularly in renewable energy and power grid development. By capitalizing on key megatrends, it has positioned itself as a leader in advancing the transition to sustainable energy solutions and driving technological innovations. Impressively, PWR has raised its 2024 guidance, owing to the expected contributions from its recent acquisition of CEI. It still envisions delivering more than 15% adjusted EPS CAGR through 2026.



KBR: The company is capitalizing on growth in high-end defense engineering, classified intelligence, and international programs within its GS business, along with increased contributions from technology sales, engineering, and professional services in the STS business. KBR's efforts to drive both organic and inorganic growth across its segments are yielding positive results. Its focus on value-enhancing acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and delivering shareholder value is promising. KBR's strong backlog and options totaling $20.1 billion at the end of fiscal second-quarter 2024 underscore its robust foundation.

