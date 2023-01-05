Markets
Jacobs To Plan Dismantling, Waste Management At Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant

January 05, 2023 — 04:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Jacobs (J) announced a consortium comprising Westinghouse Electric Spain, Jacobs and the Lithuanian Energy Institute was selected to plan dismantling and waste management at the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant in Lithuania. In 2002, the Lithuanian government decided to shut down Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant, which supplied up to 88% of the country's electricity.

Jacobs Energy, Security & Technology Senior Vice President Karen Wiemelt, said: "Our teams based in the U.K., France and Slovakia are applying decommissioning skills acquired through work on some of the world's most complex and challenging nuclear sites including Sellafield and Fukushima."

