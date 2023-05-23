Jacobs To Manage Architecture And Engineering For US Navy In Southwest

(RTTNews) - Jacobs (J) said it has received a contract from the Department of the Navy, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest to perform multi-discipline Architecture-Engineering (A-E) Services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and other approved areas of responsibility.

NAVFAC estimates the contract value at $249 million across eight years, with a two-year base period and the option to extend for an additional six years.

The scope includes but is not limited to the delivery of architecture and engineering services for commercial, institutional, industrial, operations and training, research and development, medical and quality-of-life facilities at defense installations within the area of responsibility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.