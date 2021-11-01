Markets
Jacobs To Buy Software Firm BlackLynx For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Jacobs (J) announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BlackLynx, a provider of high-performance software, to complement Jacobs' leading portfolio of cyber, intelligence and digital solutions. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

BlackLynx's industry-leading suite of software-enabled solutions and products in edge computing, hybrid-cloud infrastructure, and collection automation deepens Jacobs' capabilities to deliver actionable, real-time insights in response to customers' mission critical requirements and national security priorities.

At closing, BlackLynx will expand Jacobs' position to 14 of 18 U.S. Intelligence Community agencies and will be aligned with Jacobs' Cyber & Intelligence business unit under the leadership of Caesar Nieves, Senior Vice President.

Both companies see strong opportunities to apply BlackLynx's technology and software to support government services as well as critical infrastructure sectors of transportation, water and smart cities.

