Jacobs To Support Multi-Year Capital Expansion Plan Of Boise Airport

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), Tuesday announced that the company has secured multi-year capital expansion contract from Boise airport.

The contract includes the construction of Concourse A, the renovation of Concourse B and potential improvements to other terminal facilities to accommodate an 81 percent increase in passenger demand during the past decade.

Under the deal, Jacobs will provide professional services tailored to the airport's needs.

In the pre-market hours, Jacobs's stock is trading at $123.59, up 0.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

