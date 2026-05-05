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Jacobs Solutions Slips To Loss In Q2 Despite Strong Revenue Growth

May 05, 2026 — 05:26 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) announced its second-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss from continuing operations of $42.9 million, or $0.32 a share, compared with a net profit of $11.2 million, or $0.10 a share, last year.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations amounted to $205.9 million, or $1.75 a share, compared to $175.5 million, or $1.43 a share, in the previous year.

Revenue for the period rose to $3.694 billion from last year's $2.910 billion.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $7.10 to $7.35 per share, instead of the previously estimated $6.95 to $7.30 per share.

In the after-hours, J is trading at $134.00, down 1.87 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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