Jacobs Solutions Slides On Reduced Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) shares are declining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a lower profit for the fourth quarter compared to the prior year.

Further, the company announced a definitive agreement to spin off and combine its Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber & Intelligence businesses with Amentum to create a new, publicly traded leading player in the government services sector.

Quarterly profit was $149.73 million or $1.25 per share compared to $225.21 million or $1.76 per share in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $127.50, down 6.92 percent from the previous close of $136.98 on a volume of 924,140.

