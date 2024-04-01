News & Insights

Jacobs Solutions Names Kevin Berryman Interim CFO; Reaffirms FY24 Outlook

April 01, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) announced that Kevin Berryman, currently Special Advisor to Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer effective March 29, 2024. Berryman succeeds Claudia Jaramillo who is leaving to pursue other opportunities. Jacobs has started a search for a permanent CFO with the assistance of an executive search firm.

Jacobs Solutions reaffirmed its previously announced expectations for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS for fiscal 2024. The company will provide additional commentary on the fiscal 2024 update, along with second quarter results, during upcomingearnings callcurrently scheduled for May 7, 2024.

