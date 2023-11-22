Jacobs Solutions (J) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.18, changing hands as low as $120.71 per share. Jacobs Solutions Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of J shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, J's low point in its 52 week range is $109 per share, with $141.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.97. The J DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

