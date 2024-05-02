Jacobs Solutions (J) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Jacobs Solutions (J) to post quarterly earnings of $1.84 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. Revenues are expected to be $4.25 billion, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Jacobs Solutions metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- PA Consulting' to come in at $314.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Critical Mission Solutions' of $1.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Operating Profit- Critical Mission Solutions' will reach $101.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $93.94 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Operating Profit- PA Consulting' should arrive at $61.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $65.63 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Operating Profit- People & Places Solutions' reaching $252.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $232.21 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Jacobs Solutions here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Jacobs Solutions have returned -4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Currently, J carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

