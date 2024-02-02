Jacobs Solutions (J) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Jacobs Solutions (J) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share, indicating a decline of 10.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.01 billion, representing an increase of 5.6% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Jacobs Solutions metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Critical Mission Solutions' should arrive at $1.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- PA Consulting' will likely reach $303.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- People & Places Solutions' of $2.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Operating Profit- Critical Mission Solutions' will reach $91.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $82.22 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Segment Operating Profit- People & Places Solutions' to come in at $241.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $226.62 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Operating Profit- PA Consulting' will reach $60.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $51.03 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Jacobs Solutions here>>>



Jacobs Solutions shares have witnessed a change of +8.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), J is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.