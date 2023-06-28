Jacobs Solutions (J) Joins FFI to Drive Green Energy Transition

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J, a leading global engineering firm, has entered into a partnership with Fortescue Future Industries (“FFI”) to bolster their joint efforts in driving decarbonization initiatives.



J’s shares gained 1.14% during the trading session but dropped 1.13% in the after-hour trading session on Jun 27.



FFI, a green energy company focused on producing zero-carbon green hydrogen, aims to decarbonize challenging industries and assist its parent company, Fortescue Metals Group, in achieving its zero-emission targets. This collaboration opens up new opportunities for Jacobs to contribute its expertise and support to FFI's global ammonia, green hydrogen and renewable energy projects.



Following the signing of the three-year framework agreement, with the potential for two one-year renewals, Jacobs will work closely with FFI from project conception to the Final Investment Decision stage. The partnership will leverage Jacobs' expansive global footprint and integrated programmatic approach to accelerate FFI's transition to a decarbonized future. Jacobs' technical and program management expertise will be instrumental in accelerating FFI's transition and setting an example for the mining industry.

Focus on Decarbonization Efforts

This partnership comes at a time when Jacobs is already making waves in the engineering sector. It was recently ranked as the top design firm in Engineering News-Record's 2023 ranking. Jacobs secured its position as a leader in the industry for the sixth consecutive year. The company's growing portfolio of engineering partnering and framework agreements further demonstrates its commitment to shaping energy solutions and collaborating with global energy clients to achieve clean, low-carbon, resilient and affordable outcomes.



As Jacobs expands its involvement in high-profile decarbonization projects and solidifies its reputation as an industry leader, investors can expect to see positive impacts on the company's business and stock. The partnership with FFI positions Jacobs at the forefront of the energy transition, enabling it to leverage its technical expertise and global presence to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable solutions. With its continued success and strategic collaborations, Jacobs is poised for long-term growth. It is also well-positioned to navigate the evolving landscape of the engineering sector.



Jacobs’ People & Places Solutions (P&PS) overall sales pipeline remains solid as climate, decarbonization and social value are gaining momentum across sectors. The strength is backed by legislative drivers spending on federal, state and local initiatives. The segment’s backlog at fiscal second-quarter end was $17.6 billion, up from $16.9 billion a year ago.





Jacobs’ shares have lost 3% year to date against the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 15% rise. Foreign exchange risks, high costs and expenses are major concerns. Nonetheless, earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 and 2024 indicate 6.1% and 11.4% year-over-year growth, respectively. The company has an impressive VGM Score of B, which helps to identify stocks with the most attractive value, growth and momentum.

Currently, Jacobs carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

