News & Insights

Markets
J

Jacobs Solutions Initiates FY24 Outlook

November 21, 2023 — 07:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) announced the company's outlook for fiscal 2024 adjusted EBITDA is $1.53 billion to $1.60 billion and adjusted EPS is $7.70 to $8.20, up 9% and 10% at the midpoints, respectively. Jacobs noted that its guidance incorporates full-year contribution of businesses to be separated.

The company expects approximately 10% negative year-over-year adjusted EPS decline in the first quarter due to seasonality and temporarily elevated overhead costs needed to support the CMS separation.

Jacobs' CFO Claudia Jaramillo said, "Looking into fiscal 2024 and beyond, we are aligned to multiple large, growing and well-funded priorities including global infrastructure modernization, climate response and investments in critical supply chains. Further, we are committed to delivering on a bold cost optimization plan and targeting at least 300 basis points of margin improvement in fiscal year 2025."

Jacobs will spin-off and merge its CMS business with Amentum. The deal is expected to close in second half of fiscal 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

J

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.