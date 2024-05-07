News & Insights

Jacobs Solutions Inc. Reports Fall In Q2 Bottom Line

May 07, 2024 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $162.11 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $216.51 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $240.93 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $4.27 billion from $4.08 billion last year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $162.11 Mln. vs. $216.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.28 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.27 Bln vs. $4.08 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.80 to $8.10

