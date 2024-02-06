Jacobs Solutions Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $172 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $136 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $256 million or $2.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $4.16 billion from $3.80 billion last year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $172 Mln. vs. $136 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.37 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.16 Bln vs. $3.80 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.