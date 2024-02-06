News & Insights

Markets
J

Jacobs Solutions Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Income

February 06, 2024 — 06:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $172 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $136 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $256 million or $2.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $4.16 billion from $3.80 billion last year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $172 Mln. vs. $136 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.37 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.16 Bln vs. $3.80 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

J

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.