Jacobs Solutions Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $149.38 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $225.21 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $241.56 million or $1.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $4.29 billion from $3.88 billion last year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $149.38 Mln. vs. $225.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.87 -Revenue (Q4): $4.29 Bln vs. $3.88 Bln last year.

