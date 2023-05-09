Jacobs Solutions Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $216.51 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $88.82 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $230.52 million or $1.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $4.08 billion from $3.83 billion last year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $216.51 Mln. vs. $88.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.70 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q2): $4.08 Bln vs. $3.83 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.25 to $7.45

