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Jacobs Solutions Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line

August 04, 2026 — 05:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $136.553 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $179.605 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $219.263 million or $1.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 34.5% to $4.076 billion from $3.031 billion last year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $136.553 Mln. vs. $179.605 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $4.076 Bln vs. $3.031 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.20 To $ 7.30 Full year revenue guidance: 9.5 % To 10.0 %

Non-GAAP Values are from continuing operations

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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