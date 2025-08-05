Jacobs Solutions Inc. Reports Climb In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $179.61 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $146.93 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $194.83 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $3.031 billion from $2.883 billion last year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $179.61 Mln. vs. $146.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $3.031 Bln vs. $2.883 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 - $6.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.