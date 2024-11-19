Jacobs Solutions Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $309.30 million, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $71.41 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $170.48 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $2.960 billion from $2.834 billion last year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $309.30 Mln. vs. $71.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.38 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.960 Bln vs. $2.834 Bln last year.

