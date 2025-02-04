Jacobs Solutions Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J):

Earnings: -$18.13 million in Q1 vs. $171.61 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q1 vs. $1.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $165.83 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

Revenue: $2.932 billion in Q1 vs. $2.810 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.85 - $6.20

