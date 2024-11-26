Jacobs Solutions Inc. Faces Challenges Amid Changing Global Laws and Regulations

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) has disclosed a new risk, in the Regulation category.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. may face significant business risks due to potential changes in both domestic and international governmental laws, regulations, and policies. These changes, particularly in areas such as environmental, employment, and tax laws, could lead to increased compliance costs and potential penalties, thus affecting their profitability and reputation. Moreover, fluctuations in statutory tax rates across different jurisdictions and unpredictable outcomes from tax audits could further complicate their financial results. Consequently, these evolving legal landscapes could also impact customer demand, thereby posing a risk to the overall business operations of Jacobs Solutions Inc.

