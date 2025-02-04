JACOBS SOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $J Reports Quarterly Earnings

JACOBS SOLUTIONS ($J) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.33 per share, beating estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $2,932,960,000, beating estimates of $2,117,853,927 by $815,106,073.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $J stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

JACOBS SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity

JACOBS SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $J stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $J stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHELETTE M GUSTAFSON (EXEC VICE PRESIDENT) sold 4,167 shares for an estimated $625,633

CHRISTOPHER M.T. THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,898 shares for an estimated $286,319 .

. RALPH E EBERHART has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,907 shares for an estimated $286,288 .

. WILLIAM B JR ALLEN (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) sold 1,451 shares for an estimated $212,586

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

JACOBS SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 397 institutional investors add shares of JACOBS SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.