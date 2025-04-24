Jacobs Solutions Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $14.5 billion, Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) engages in the infrastructure and advanced facilities and consulting businesses in the United States and internationally. Founded in 1947, the Dallas, Texas-based company is expected to report its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, May 6, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect J to report a profit of $1.41 per share, down 26.2% from a profit of $1.91 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in all of the past four quarters, which is notable. In the previous quarter, it reported an EPS of $1.33, which surpassed the consensus estimates by 3.1%, thanks to strong revenue growth from the Water and Life Sciences within Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities.

For the current year, analysts expect J to report EPS of $6.03, up 14.2% from $5.28 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, analysts expect its earnings to surge 13.6% year-over-year to $6.85 per share in fiscal 2026.

Over the past year, J shares have declined 1.1%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 6% gains and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 2.5% rally over the same time frame.

Jacobs Solutions’ stock declined 3.5% after the company announced its Q1 earnings on Feb. 4. The company reported a 4.4% growth in its gross revenue, which amounted to $2.9 billion, mainly driven by a 4.8% growth in its infrastructure & Advanced Facilities gross revenue. Additionally, its adjusted EBITDA rose 23.6% year-over-year to $282 million.

The consensus opinion on J stock is moderately optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 15 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend a “Strong Buy,” two recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and six recommend a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $146.25 indicates a robust 22.7% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.