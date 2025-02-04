Jacobs Solutions Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook; Approves 1.5 Bln Share Buyback - Update

News & Insights

Jacobs Solutions Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook; Approves 1.5 Bln Share Buyback

February 04, 2025

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, professional services provider Jacobs Solutions, Inc. (J) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, but maintained adjusted net revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.85 to $6.20 per share on adjusted net revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digits over fiscal 2024.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $5.80 to $6.20 per share on adjusted net revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digits over fiscal 2024.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $6.01 per share on revenue growth of 6.12 percent to $12.20 for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's Board of Directors also approved a new incremental share repurchase authorization of up to $1.5 billion of Jacobs' common stock over a three-year period.

On Thursday, the company's Board of Directors declared a 10 percent higher quarterly cash dividend to shareholders in the amount of $0.32 per share of Jacobs common stock, payable on March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 21, 2025.

