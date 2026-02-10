Jacobs Solutions Bags Role On US Missile Defense Agency SHIELD Contract

Markets
(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), Tuesday announced that the company has been awarded a contract under the U.S. Missile Defense Agency's Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The company added that the contract, which has a ceiling value of $151 billion, focuses on the development and integration of advanced, scalable solutions across complex, mission-critical system environments.

Jacobs would provide its software-focused capabilities to support secure digital architectures and resilient systems, enabling increased speed and agility in solution delivery.

In the pre-market hours, J is trading at $153.15, up 2.67 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

