Jacobs-Seymour Whyte JV Wins Contract From Sydney Water

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc.(J) Wednesday said its joint venture with Seymour Whyte has secured a contract from Sydney Water to provide Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services for the Upper South Creek Networks (USCN) Program in Western Sydney.

The USCN Program will provide wastewater infrastructure within the Upper South Creek precinct. By 2056, it is estimated that 90,000 new houses and 200,000 jobs will be created in the Upper South Creek Catchment region.

"By integrating our industry-leading design and program management experience with Seymour Whyte's construction planning and management experience and Sydney Water's system planning, understanding of future growth and system operational knowledge, we will help create a more secure future for the region."

