News & Insights

Markets
J

Jacobs-Seymour Whyte JV Wins Contract From Sydney Water

October 16, 2024 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc.(J) Wednesday said its joint venture with Seymour Whyte has secured a contract from Sydney Water to provide Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services for the Upper South Creek Networks (USCN) Program in Western Sydney.

The USCN Program will provide wastewater infrastructure within the Upper South Creek precinct. By 2056, it is estimated that 90,000 new houses and 200,000 jobs will be created in the Upper South Creek Catchment region.

"By integrating our industry-leading design and program management experience with Seymour Whyte's construction planning and management experience and Sydney Water's system planning, understanding of future growth and system operational knowledge, we will help create a more secure future for the region."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

J

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.