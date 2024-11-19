News & Insights

Jacobs sees FY25 adjusted EPS $5.80-$6.20, consensus $6.15

November 19, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Sees FY25 adjusted EBITDA margin 13.8%-14%. The company said, “The Company’s outlook for fiscal 2025 is for adjusted net revenue to grow mid-to-high single digits over fiscal 2024, adjusted EBITDA margin to range from 13.8-14.0%, adjusted EPS to range from $5.80-$6.20 and for reported free cash flow (FCF) conversion to exceed 100% of net income.”

