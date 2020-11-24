Markets
Jacobs Sees FY21 Earnings In Line With Estimates; Launches Focus 2023 Initiative - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) initiated its forecast for fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of $5.20 to $6.00 per share and adjusted EBITDA of $1.055 billion to $1.155 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.81 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Jacobs also said it launched its Focus 2023 initiative, with expected benefits of over $200 million versus fiscal 2020. Looking beyond fiscal 2021, the company expects developing business momentum leading to double-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA.

