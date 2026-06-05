Jacobs Secures Major SSEN Contracts for Grid Modernization Efforts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J has been selected by SSEN Transmission for multiple strategic frameworks to support the modernization and security of the electricity transmission network in northern Scotland. The work, with a combined potential value of more than $1 billion, spans operational technology, cybersecurity, substation design and digital services and is aimed at improving grid resilience while enabling greater renewable energy integration.



The frameworks come as the U.K. continues to prioritize energy security, grid modernization and decarbonization. By combining its energy, power, program advisory, digital and data capabilities with PA Consulting’s expertise, Jacobs will support SSEN Transmission in building more secure, efficient and data-driven energy infrastructure.



Following the news, shares of Jacobs inched up 1.9% during yesterday’s trading session.

SSEN Frameworks Expand Energy Transition Opportunities

Under the Operational Technology framework, Jacobs will help design, deploy and assure secure OT environments across substations. The scope includes cyber-by-design principles, network segmentation and real-time threat monitoring, supporting the protection of critical infrastructure and safe, reliable grid operations.



Through the Digital Services framework, Jacobs will apply AI-enabled digital and data solutions to improve operational efficiency, asset management and decision-making across SSEN’s network. The work supports SSEN’s RIIO-T3 transformation program, which focuses on expanding the north of Scotland’s transmission network, supporting renewable integration and advancing decarbonization.



The awards further highlight Jacobs’ ability to combine strategic consulting, engineering, cybersecurity and digital innovation for large-scale infrastructure programs. They also strengthen the company’s position in the growing grid modernization and energy transition markets.

Backlog Strength Supports Jacobs’ Growth Outlook

Jacobs’ recent financial performance adds further support to its long-term growth outlook. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported a record backlog of $27 billion, up 22% year over year, with a trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x on gross revenues and 1.2x on adjusted net revenues.



During the said quarter, Jacobs also raised its fiscal 2026 organic net revenue growth guidance to 8-10.5%, reflecting continued business momentum. Management pointed to strength across data centers, semiconductors, water, energy and power, and transportation, supported by recent wins such as the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Terminal S expansion and the San Francisco Southeast Wastewater Treatment Plant project.

J’s Share Price Performance

Jacobs’ stock has declined 6.7% year to date against the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 0.2% growth. Near-term performance may remain constrained by uncertainties surrounding infrastructure funding policies, foreign exchange headwinds and elevated leverage following the PA Consulting acquisition.



Despite these challenges, the company continues to benefit from a robust backlog and solid demand across key end markets, including transportation, water, energy and advanced manufacturing.

J’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some top-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are:



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.3%, on average. FIX stock has surged 101.8% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comfort Systems’ fiscal 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 30.5% and 49.1%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.1%, on average. STRL stock has jumped 155.9% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 48% and 65%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Quanta Services, Inc. PWR flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.3%, on average. PWR stock has climbed 75.9% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Quanta’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 21.5% and 30%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.